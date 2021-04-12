"I haven't put out top schools yet because the recruiting process has changed a little bit for me,” Firestone said. “I’m getting some more looks for defense now. Northwestern is now looking at me for defense, so that changed some things. Vanderbilt is looking at me for defense, too. I guess a good way to sum it up is Northwestern and Vanderbilt are highly interested in me playing defense, while Penn State and Virginia are high on my list for offense."

With interests ranging from robotics to beekeeping, Firestone would be the first to tell you that football isn’t the only thing he hopes to be known for in the years to come. However, with that said, he brings no shortage of potential on the gridiron either, and at 6-foot-5, 275 pounds, he brings versatility, too.

Firestone’s relationship with Penn State offensive line coach Phil Trautwein goes back a few months. Although they did communicate before an offer came, things really picked up in the beginning of February.

"Interest is definitely mutual," Firestone said. "Coach Traut is awesome. We talk pretty frequently, probably once or twice a week, at least. So yeah, it's a great relationship.”

He went on to add, “I really appreciate how dedicated he is to the technical aspects of the game. Also, he's really concerned about building you up the right way. He always talks to me about their training program and the strength program over there at Penn State and how they want their linemen athletic. I just love the kind of image that he preaches."

However, even before his relationship with Trauwein took off, Firestone got a feel for Penn State’s balance between athletics and academics from one of the football program’s most respected players of the past decade.

“It seems like a great school because it has both sides of the coin, academics and athletics,” he said. “Really, what put Penn State on the radar for me was a book I read called 'Mind and Matter' by John Urschel, who was a lineman with Penn State. A lot of people know his story. He played in the pros but he also has his PhD from MIT in mathematics. So, I thought it was real cool to hear his story and how he was a big academic guy and how Penn State really fit for him. When I read that, I kind of felt like my story was a little similar to John Urschel's before he went to college. So, when Penn State started recruiting me, I quickly became interested in their school.”

In more recent months, he’s also met with some of the support staff, as well as head coach James Franklin.

"I've done a few Zoom meetings. I've gotten to talk with Coach Franklin a few times now, and he's just a great dude, great leader. I really enjoy talking with all of them,” Firestone said. "Our Zooms have been a lot of football, but we have also done a few where I got to meet with the nutritionist, where my family got to meet the coaches, got to meet with their sport scientist, who by the way is really awesome. They have a guy that runs all the sports science up there and all their testing, making sure the training is done right. That was cool to learn about."

Currently, Firestone has just one official visit locked in with Northwestern for June 4-5. He said that Virginia is also likely to receive a visit, while he and Penn State are still “throwing some dates around.” If all goes to plan, he would love to make a decision later this summer, but he knows it’s unrealistic to start planning any timelines until after he takes some visits.

