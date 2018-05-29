Hooting, hollering, singing and dancing – lots of dancing – and it came from coaches and players alike, upperclassmen as well as freshmen, just about everyone. One player in particular, who once tended to stay more quiet, calm and reserved – he was helping set the tone.

The music blared from the speakers that late February afternoon. It was the 30th session of Penn State's winter’s workout schedule, and the energy inside the Lasch Building weight room was comparable to what’s found in a nightclub.

With all four primary starters graduating from the secondary, Amani Oruwariye returns as the oldest defensive back on the roster and one of only five players remaining from James Franklin’s inaugural recruiting class. As is the case with many of his teammates, Oruwariye finds inspiration in both the past and the future. Eleven-win seasons are now the benchmark at PSU and are the heights the Nittany Lions want to reach again, if not surpass. Oruwariye aims to fulfill those team goals, and he wants to play an even bigger part in the team’s success than he did in his first three active seasons.

He has the credentials to make good on those aspirations. He’s an All-Big Ten honoree. He led the defense with four interceptions last season. He’s been a fixture on Saturdays, playing in 35 games the past three years. Despite those numbers, he hasn’t been in the starting lineup yet, but that’s about to change – part of a larger overhaul that helped account for the buzz inside the weight room this winter.

“Having guys who didn’t get to contribute, [it’s about] taking that and learning from it and using it for motivation these next couple months while we’re training,” Oruwariye said. “Then there are a lot of younger guys who are just hungry to fill some of these roles for a lot of these guys who are departing.”

When strength coach Dwight Galt whistled his 30th workout to a stop, it was Oruwariye whom he called upon to break the team down after his closing words.

Afterward, Oruwariye said the gesture “is definitely a representation of how I have to step up.”

“It means a lot,” he added. “They feel like I’m capable of [taking a leadership role] and I think it’ll be good for me because, going through high school or since I’ve been here, I just never really had that role, so I can find something that I’ve never had. I’m excited to see where that goes.”

In high school, Oruwariye considered himself to be a lead-by-example guy. Once he enrolled in college, there were older and more experienced players ahead of him who handled the job admirably. That’s been the case the past four years. He didn’t take a back seat – anything but. Rather, he waited his turn.

Now it’s here, and he said, “I would definitely say that it flew by.”

It likely would not have arrived this way had his career began in a different fashion.

Signing in February 2014, Oruwariye was joined by five other defensive backs in the 25-member class: Marcus Allen, Christian Campbell, Grant Haley, Koa Farmer and Daquan Worley. While there was some attrition, with Worley transferring to Duquesne and then Farmer eventually moving to linebacker, there was also an addition. Troy Apke signed as a wide receiver but was moved to safety ahead of the 2014 preseason.

Not everyone was going to play that first year. Oruwariye was one of three who redshirted.

“Every high school prospect coming in wants to be that main guy, play as a true freshman,” Oruwariye said. “I came in and worked and competed, but I just wasn’t ready at the time and I fully agree that I wasn’t. I think it’s paying off in the long run as far as my development. I don’t see it as a bad thing. Some people are just ready before others. It’s just a matter of time.”

The decision to sit four years ago puts him in position to not only lead the Nittany Lion secondary this coming fall, but also to push for a spot among the best defensive backs in the conference.

Playing in 11 games in 2017, Oruwariye earned second-team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches and media. He wasn’t a starter, technically, but he often played more snaps than many first-stringers. In an early-season matchup against Pitt, for instance, he was on the field for 55 plays compared to 52 for Campbell, the starter.

Oruwariye’s average of 0.36 interceptions per game led the team and is second-best among returning Big Ten defensive backs, topped only by Michigan State’s David Dowell.

Now that he’s on track to start for the first time – finally – it’s not unrealistic to expect more from the 6-foot-1, 204-pound Oruwariye as a senior.

“I’m assuming a new role,” he said. “I got a good amount of playing time last year but just didn’t really have that actual starter’s role, so that will be new for me. Then from the other side of it, just from a leadership standpoint, I’m having to step up to be more of a vocal leader and lead by example for these younger guys, which I didn’t have to do before, so that’ll be a little different.”

Oruwariye is open to new territory.

When he joined Penn State in 2014, not only was the former Vanderbilt pledge taking a leap of faith by following Franklin to his new program, he was also choosing a school located even farther from home. Vandy was about a 12-hour drive from his hometown of Tampa. Add at least six more hours to get to PSU.

Looking back now, he has no regrets about where he is. In addition to playing a key role the past few seasons, he also graduated with a degree in telecommunications in December and is on track to receive a second bachelor’s in broadcast journalism this December. Additionally, he has earned a certificate of business fundamentals stamped by the Smeal College of Business.

It’s been his own path, but he would encourage others to consider taking it.



