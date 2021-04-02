With no official visits for over a year now, Penn State’s efforts in Florida have taken a serious hit.

After signing two Florida running back prospects in Caziah Holmes and Keyvone Lee in the Class of 2020, the Nittany Lions struggled to gain traction in last year's class, despite the fact that they offered more than 60 prospects, more than any other state. In the end, there were a few Florida prospects that the staff decided to pass on, but for those they really pushed hard for, it was tough to become a serious player without official visits.

That’s expected to change in this year’s recruiting class, and one of their top prospects in the state, linebacker Omar Graham Jr., announced last week that he’s now set to take an official visit to University Park, June 11-13.

