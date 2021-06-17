Fresh off his first official visit to Indiana, it’s time for another Big Ten program, Penn State, to host Orlando native Zane Durant this upcoming weekend, June 18-20.

Back in May, the four-star defensive tackle from Lake Nona narrowed his list to six schools. In addition to the two Big Ten programs, Miami, Ole Miss, UCF and West Virginia made the cut. He then added an offer from Josh Heupel and the staff at Tennessee on June 7 following an unofficial visit in Knoxville. All of those schools remain in the mix, giving the Nittany Lions plenty of competition.

“I talk to Coach [John] Scott the most. I also talk to Coach [James] Franklin, Coach [Deion] Barnes and Coach [Joe] Lorig. I talk to pretty much the whole defensive staff really,” Durant said. "They talked to me for a little while [last year], but in January they offered me and after they offered, it started to pick up a lot. That's when I started talking to Coach Franklin more and Coach Scott. Now, we talk every couple of days."