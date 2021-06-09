Penn State assistant coach Ja’Juan Seider has strong ties with the staff at Chaminade Madonna in South Florida, and now the Nittany Lions are pursuing one of the school’s top defensive players in the Class of 2022 in cornerback Brian Dilworth.

Listed at 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, Dilworth previously committed to Auburn last year before opening up his recruitment at the end of February. Now, Seider and cornerbacks coach Terry Smith are recruiting him as hard as any school out there.

“Coach Terry and Coach Seider are the two I’ve been getting to know the most. They offered awhile back, but it’s really picked up for the past three months. That’s when we started talking constantly.”

