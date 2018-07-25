“We’re going to have to [be flexible] Saturdays on game day, we're going to have to be able to do that Sunday through Friday, game-planning different opponents, and we have to do the same thing in the off-season with how we recruit,” Franklin said this week in Chicago at Big Ten Media Days. “It won't be the same model [or] it won't be the same plan every year. It's going to have to adjust, it's going to have to evolve and it's going to have to grow, and I think this year so far, I think it's been a pretty good example of that.”

Guided by his four core values – positive attitude, work ethic, competition and sacrifice – there are some things on which the head coach refuses to waver. But as Penn State football continues to evolve, entering his fifth season in charge, Franklin attributes some of the program’s recent successes to the opposite of rigidity. Rather, it’s the flexibility shown by his coaching staff, not only to adjust on the fly against opponents during the season, but also on the recruiting trail that he’s discovered to be invaluable.

In the midst of recruiting his Class of 2019 – currently standing at 12 total commitments – Franklin has had to be especially creative with how he assembles his next group of incoming freshmen.

The challenges extend beyond the coaching turnover that occurred this winter – departures and new hires, alike. Concurrently, Pennsylvania high school football is facing a down year in terms of the depth of talent in its senior class.

Not counting junior college prospects, PSU has offered only four in-state prospects for this cycle – and only two of them came early in the process. Franklin and his staff recently offered RB Aaron Young of Coatsville (July) and DB Joey Porter Jr. of Pittsburgh (April). Additionally, Wisconsin TE commit Hayden Rucci of Lititz is the only Keystone State product who is listed in the Rivals250 and he didn’t land a PSU offer before choosing the Badgers. Otherwise there are five other four-stars in the state, none of which have earned a PSU offer yet.

Always exploring what he calls “best practices” of other organizations, not just football programs but from outside industry as well, Franklin and his staff were prepared for what was coming long before this class started coming together. When he needed a new assistant coach this past winter, for instance, he went out and found one with lifelong connections in Florida. In return, new hire Ja’Juan Seider has been rewarding the decision, already influencing Rivals100 WR John Dunmore to select the Nittany Lions.

Dunmore is just the latest example with more possibly to come.

CB Keaton Ellis of State College and juco DB JaQuan Brisker are the only two Pennsylvania natives in the 12-member class. The rest hail from states including Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, Michigan and Virginia, as well as Florida. Most of those states lie within PSU’s traditional footprint, but more often they’re complementary to a foundation built around in-state prospects.

This year the opposite is true.

By staying nimble in their approach PSU coaches have been able to capitalize. With the No. 16 overall class in the country as of late July, only two teams (Georgia and Florida State) currently have a better average star rating than Penn State’s 3.83.

“I’m really proud of how the staff has recruited this year because it's a challenging year,” Franklin said. “I think we only offered maybe three or four players in the entire state. We usually offer somewhere between 10 and 12 players in the state. We knew a couple years coming into this year that this could be a challenging year. … Typically, we'd like to make sure that the majority or the foundation or the base of our class is from our state and then be able to complement that nationally and complement that in our footprint. This year, we're going to have to do it differently, so that creates different challenges.”

So far they’ve had answers for them and they’re not done yet.

Remaining as some out-of-region targets for 2019 are QB Michael Johnson Jr., of Oregon, RB Noah Cain of Texas who goes to school in Florida, DB Noa Pola-Gates of Arizona and DB Lewis Cine of Texas, although he originally lived in New England.

A wide array of options were forced to be put on the table this year out of necessity. It might be a down year in the state but despite that, Franklin has still been able to build one of the three most quality classes in the nation so far.

“The fact that we have been able to have some success and do it with a different blueprint and do it with a different way each year and be flexible and be creative enough to find ways to solve our problems is who we're going to have to be long term,” said Franklin.

They’ll be flexible, yes, while also staying true to their ways.