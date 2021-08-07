Five things to watch for at Penn State Nittany Lions football media day

After the beginning of Penn State Nittany Lions football camp on Friday, the players and the coaching staff are set to meet the media on Saturday at the program's annual media day event. With plenty of news and storylines set to come out of the day, BWI is your home for all the coverage you need before, during, and after the event. Here are five storylines to be on the lookout for on Saturday and in the days to follow:

Penn State Nittany Lions football coach James Franklin will meet the press at Penn State media day. (Penn State Athletics)

Recruiting talk from the Penn State staff

Penn State's coordinators and assistant coaching staff will be made available at media day to talk about a variety of topics as the Nittany Lions prepare for the season. Given the huge month of July Penn State just had on the recruiting trail, landing 13 verbal commitments, the recent recruiting success for the Nittany Lions will certainly be part of the discussion. The Penn State coaching staff won't have the freedom to discuss individual prospects, but they certainly can give their opinion on the direction of the class as a whole. Stay tuned for all of that coverage on Blue White Illustrated this weekend, as we cover all the angles of Penn State media day.

New Voices among the Nittany Lions

A longstanding rule at Penn State prevents first-year players from speaking to the media. That makes media day every year a little extra exciting, as media — and by extension, the fans — get to speak with a host of names they've watched on the field for the last year, but haven't heard much from. Among those names for Penn State this year will be the likes of Keyvone Lee, Parker Washington, KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Theo Johnson — all exciting players who could be set to meet the media Saturday.



Clarity on Penn State defensive end Adisa Isaac

Rumors have circulated recently about the potential availability of Penn State defensive end Adisa Isaac ahead of this season. There have been no concrete reports about his status, nor has anything official been released by the team. Penn State head coach James Franklin will likely be asked about the talented junior, though, and could take the opportunity to provide some clarity. RELATED: Anatomy of a position group — defensive line

Plenty of NIL talk from the Nittany Lions

Name, image and likeness — along with realignment — has dominated the discussion in college football this summer, and rightfully so. Franklin discussed NIL at a glance during his time at the podium at Big Ten media days in Indianapolis, where he said he didn't view the rule change as a recruiting tool, and instead emphasized his view that NIL was a necessary step toward player empowerment. Franklin could be asked to expand on his thoughts, and players will likely be asked for their take on the rule for the first time on Saturday. Quarterback Sean Clifford, especially, has been among the most active within the NIL market, and his perspective on his experience thus far should be interesting.

Penn State's summer workout warriors