Five things to know about The Alliance between Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC

The Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC announced on Tuesday an alliance between the three conferences moving forward. The Alliance will include scheduling components for football and men's and women's basketball, as well as a unified stance on issues facing the world of college sports at the present time, such as the expansion of the college football playoff, among other things. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff and ACC commissioner Jim Phillips spoke with the media following the announcement of The Alliance. Below are the five most important things for Penn State fans to know about the agreement: RELATED: Ranking the five most exciting matchups for PSU under The Alliance

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren announced the conference's alliance with the Pac-12 and ACC. (AP Images)

1. No contract, no problem?

Perhaps the most surprising aspect of the announcement press conference on Tuesday was the revelation that The Alliance includes no written contract. In fact, the commissioners of the conferences indicated that a contract was not ever even discussed. This means, in practicality, the agreement is not binding. But the commissioners did express confidence that The Alliance would hold, and noted that support for the agreement was unanimous among athletic administrators from each of the 41 schools it includes. "It's about trust," Phillips said. "It's about how we've looked each other in the eye. We made an agreement. We have great confidence and faith. Our board chairs have looked each other in the eye and committed to the same level of support and connection to one another, and our athletics directors have done that. If [a contract] is what it takes to get something considerable done, then we've lost our way."

2. Start Date TBD

While it was made clear that the three conferences intend to work together from this point forward on the issues college athletics faces right now, it may take a while for any on-field evidence of The Alliance to show itself. The conferences do not intend to break any of the current contractual agreements they hold with media companies, and obligatory nonconference games between ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 schools will only begin once those deals expire or can be altered in a way that allows for the inclusion of the games. Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour will sit on a committee tasked with coordinating the scheduling aspect of the deal. What is less clear is whether the scheduling component of The Alliance might be felt sooner on the court, where there is more scheduling space in nonconference play. The commissioners also indicated they are interested in exploring similar opportunities in Olympic sports.

3. Expansion Push

All three conference commissioners expressed their support for expansion of the College Football Playoff on Tuesday. They would not, however, indicate whether they supported the particular expansion proposal that is up for consideration at present, instead expressing the need to fully consider all the factors it could include.



4. Not showing their hand

During the announcement press conference, the commissioners avoided giving any credence to the suggestion that this is a response to the SEC's additions of Oklahoma and Texas. Instead, they cited turbulence in college athletics, and the need for a unified voice on the problems it faces. "I think the SEC had an opportunity in accepting Texas and Oklahoma to their conference," Warren said. "I think what that did was that allowed all of us in college athletics to really take a step back and really start evaluating what the [future] will look like in this business. "I wouldn't say this is a reaction to Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC, but to be totally candid, you have to evaluate what's going on in the landscape of college athletics. With all the things that we're facing...this is a year for seismic shifts."

5. The SEC isn't buying it

It might be coincidental, or it might have been purposeful. Either way, it's hard to ignore the television programming selected by the SEC Network at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, while the Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC networks aired The Alliance press conference.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey then chimed in with an interestingly timed Tweet about singular leadership.