Five Takeaways from Penn State's loss to Ohio State on Saturday

Despite a valiant and strong effort against the No.5 Ohio State Buckeyes, the Penn State Nittany Lions dropped their third consecutive game on Saturday night in Columbus by a final score of 33-24. The Nittany Lions entered the game on Saturday on the heels of an ugly 20-18 loss to Illinois in nine overtimes last weekend and had major questions all around the field but especially at quarterback with the health of Sean Clifford. With that being said, the Nittany Lions put together what was a strong performance against the Buckeyes. However, against a team like Ohio State, a near perfect performance is often needed and while the Nittany Lions were strong, they were still far from perfect. While Penn State will not accept moral victories, there is certainly quite a bit of positives to take away from the Nittany Lions performance on Saturday night.

1. MIKE YURCICH CALLS STRONG GAME, CLIFFORD BOUNCES BACK Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich called one of his best games as Penn State’s offensive coordinator against an Ohio State defense that has played extremely well over the last few weeks. Despite not having any sort of real rushing attack (more on that in a bit), the Nittany Lions found a way to move the ball up-and-down the field rather consistently on the Buckeyes. With 30 minutes of possession time, the Nittany Lions totaled 394-yards including 361-yards through the air. His third down play calling was terrific, as the Nittany Lions had their best game of the season in that aspect, converting 11-of-18 attempts. In the redzone, the Nittany Lions were perfect and showed two new wrinkles that both resulted in touchdowns as well. Additionally, when Penn State needed a big drive throughout the game, Yurcich and the offense did a great job in getting those much needed points even despite poor starting field position at times. There is also something to be said this season that in the Nittany Lions three biggest games of the season against Auburn, Iowa, and Ohio State, Yurcich has also arguably had his best games of the season. It’s easy to see why he was so coveted by James Franklin. When it comes to Clifford, his performance against Ohio State was night and day compared to his performance against Illinois. There was a lot of raised eyebrows this week when Franklin said that he believed Clifford would be close to 100% for the game and while he likely wasn’t at 100%, he looked pretty healthy. While you probably don't want him throwing the ball 52 times, Clifford had what overall was a quality performance. He completed 35-of-52 passing attempts for 361-yards and one touchdown. He did have a few poor throws including his lone interception late in the game but without Clifford, this game would not nearly have been as close as it was. For most of the night, he stood tall in the pocket and made some really good throws when needed, especially on third down. Unfortunately for him, being strip sacked late in the second quarter will likely be the most remembered play of his performance. However, if that’s the Clifford that the Nittany Lions will get throughout the rest of the season, they’ll have a good chance at finishing 9-3.

2. MENTAL ERRORS AND TURNOVERS It goes without saying that against teams like Ohio State, you simply cannot turn the ball over three times and make some of the mental mistakes the Nittany Lions made on Saturday night. From Noah Cain’s fumble on the first offensive snap of the game for Penn State to John Lovett’s illegal touching penalty late in the fourth quarter, the Nittany Lions had their fair share of plays that would be classified as “beating themselves”. In terms of plays that stand out, KeAndre Lambert-Smith’s illegal touching penalty in the second quarter on what would be a first down deep in Ohio State territory felt big at the time and looking back may have been even bigger. Had Lambert-Smith’s heel not been on the boundary line, the Nittany Lions were likely looking at going up at least 10-3, if not 14-3 at that time. It would’ve made it a bit easier on the offense following Chris Olave’s 38-yard touchdown on Ohio State’s next drive and of course the strip-sack of Sean Clifford that resulted in a scoop-and-score for Ohio State to give them a then 17-7 lead late in the first half. To the credit of Penn State, the Nittany Lions regrouped quickly after going down 17-7 and answered with touchdowns on their final drive of the first half and first drive coming out of half time to tie the game at 17-17. In the second half, the NIttany Lions defense fell victim to some poor decision making in the routes they took to ball carriers while Clifford’s lone interception midway through the fourth quarter was also costly though the defense did keep Ohio State to just a field goal. Other notable costly errors in the second half include Brenton Strange’s drop that would’ve been a first down close to midfield and the aforementioned illegal touching penalty on John Lovett late in the fourth quarter. With all this being said regarding turnovers and mental errors, the Nittany Lions still had a great deal of chances to take a lead and potentially win this game, a testament to the success they did have on both sides of the ball at times throughout the game. There’s no doubt about it, it was a high quality effort by James Franklin’s program but they will surely be kicking themselves for some of the mental errors, penalties, and turnovers that were committed on Saturday.

3. LACKLUSTER RUSHING ATTACK CONTINUES In what has been a season long trend, Penn State’s rushing attack was once again lackluster. The Nittany Lions had 29 rushing attempts against the Buckeyes and managed just 33-yards, an average of 1.1 yards per attempt. Through eight games, they’ve managed to average more than 3.2-yards per attempt just twice, those coming against Ball State and Indiana respectively. At this point in the season, it seems unlikely that any major improvements will be made which will once again make the offensive line a major question and focal point entering the upcoming offseason. To build off our first takeaway, Yurcich deserves credit for really using screens efficiently against the Buckeyes. While the Nittany Lions couldn’t get anything on the ground going, the screen passes helped supplement the rushing attack and were effective a majority of the night. Credit also is deserved for wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblfield as the blocking on the perimeter was strong throughout the night by the NIttany Lions wide receivers.

4. REDZONE DEFENSE CONTINUES TO BE STELLAR Penn State's redzone defense entering Saturday night was ranked third in the country, allowing touchdowns on just 30% of opposing teams possessions. That trend continued against Ohio State in what was a terrific effort for the Nittany Lions defense with their backs against the wall. Throughout the game, Ohio State found themselves in prime scoring position six times against the Nittany Lions but walked away with just 19-points thanks to a touchdown and four field goals. Yes, outside the redzone, the defense did give up their fair share of chunk plays, with nine plays of 10+ yards including six through the air of 15+ yards. But with the “bend, don’t break” mentality they’ve carried all season, the defense showed up in the red zone and at the end of the day, gave Penn State’s offense their fair share of chances to win the game.