Five Takeaways from Penn State's 31-14 win over Maryland





For the first time since Oct. 2, Penn State was able to pick up a win on Saturday. The Nittany Lions, behind a heroic performance from Jahan Dotson and another strong defensive effort, downed Maryland, 31-14.

While the win was much-needed, a slow start once again raised questions about a team that once looked a College Football Playoff contender. Now nine games into the season, the question of "who is Penn State this season?" remains unanswered.

With that being said, here our five takeaways from today's performance in College Park:

1. Jahan Dotson continues to be spectacular

Penn State was once again mostly one-dimensional on offense and was almost entirely a one-man show against Maryland. Thankfully for the Nittany Lions, the Terrapins didn't have any answers for Jahan Dotson on Saturday. The senior wide receiver, who has been nothing short of tremendous this season, had a record-setting performance with 11 receptions for a program record 242 yards and three touchdowns. He broke the previous record of 216 yards set by Derek Moye in 2006.

There have been a lot of questions regarding this Penn State team this year, but Dotson (and the wide receiver room in general) hasn't been one of them. After his latest performance, the potential first-round draft pick in next spring's NFL Draft has 71 receptions for 932 yards and nine touchdowns on the year.

With three games left in the season, breaking the single-season record of 1,432 yards set by Allen Robinson in 2013 will be a tall task, but getting to No. 2 on the list is well in reach. Just 162 yards separate Dotson and Chris Godwin's 1,101-yard season in 2015.

2. Sean Clifford wasn't perfect, but he was good enough

It wasn't a perfect performance from Sean Clifford, but all things considered it was a quality performance. While his accuracy was off at points throughout the game, the fifth-year senior showed a lot of poise and veteran leadership on Saturday that was much needed for a Penn State team in desperate need of a victory. For the game, Clifford completed 27 of 47 passes for 363 yards and three touchdowns. It's hard to really find a ton of faults in those numbers, but there were certainly a few throws that he would like back. There's no doubt that without Clifford over the last two weeks, Penn State's performances would've looked vastly different.

3. Another game, another poor day on the ground

Entering the game, the one matchup that everyone had their eyes on was Penn State's struggling ground game against Maryland's porous run defense. Which side was going to continue their struggles? The answer ended up being Penn State, as the offensive line once again struggled to get any sort of push upfront and create lanes for ball carriers.

On 33 rushing attempts, the Nittany Lions totaled just 93 yards. Keyvone Lee had by far the most success of any ball carrier with 50 yards on just eight carries, including a 15-yard carry that was the longest of the day for Penn State. But at the end of the day, the lack of any noticeable improvements this far into the season has to be worrisome for James Franklin and will make the offensive line, yet again, a major focal point of offseason discussions surrounding the team.

4. Ji'Ayir Brown's nose for the football

Jaquan Brisker has received a ton of love this season and rightfully so, but Ji'ayir Brown has been nearly as strong at times for Penn State. Brown had another strong game on Saturday and made another big play when it mattered the most. Late in the game and with Maryland closing in on a touchdown that would've cut Penn State's lead to 24-21, Brown jumped a crossing route and picked off Terps' quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa for a pick-six to put the game away. Brown also recovered a fumble earlier in the game and leads the team with four interceptions.

5. A win is a win

These takeaways probably could've gone on for quite a bit but if you're James Franklin and the Nittany Lions, you're happy just to walk away with a win today. We saw quite a few ranked teams go down across the country today, as Purdue upset No. 3 Michigan State 40-29, No. 9 Wake Forest lost to North Carolina 58-55, and No. 12 Baylor lost to TCU 30-28 just days after the Horned Frogs and legendary head coach Gary Patterson went their separate ways.

That's not to mention Ohio State suffering a scare from Nebraska today in a 26-17 win in Lincoln. All in all, 2021 has been a highly competitive year in college football and while it hasn't been the chaos that was unleashed on the college football world in 2007, it's been quite a crazy season. Unless you're Cincinnati, and perhaps Oklahoma, style points don't seem to matter this season and for Penn State, they certainly didn't matter against Maryland. A loss to the Terrapins today would've been borderline disastrous. Instead, it found a way to get past a sluggish first half and found a way to get back in the win column.

--------------------------------------------------------------

• Follow us on Twitter!

• Like us on Facebook

• Follow us on Instagram

• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

•Talk about it inside the Nittany Lounge free board



