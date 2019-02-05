CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



George Pickens Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

1. State of Alabama powers looking to close strong

Jerrion Ealy Rivals.com

2. Two major recruits may not sign on Wednesday

Speaking of Pickens and Moore, neither are absolute slam dunks for Auburn. There is a lot of competition for both and there is a chance neither signs on Wednesday. Pickens is one prospect that has taken a look at a lot of schools over the last month or so. Tennessee and Georgia have been involved with him but a good enough score on the SAT or ACT may prevent him from signing this week. Look for some type of announcement from Pickens on Wednesday. Moore’s situation is pretty cut and dry. The former Mississippi State commit is having a really hard time making up his mind. Auburn is the favorite for him but he took an official visit to LSU over the weekend with a quick stop at Mississippi State on Sunday before the dead period kicked in. Waiting to sign is a distinct possibility for Moore.

3. Bayou Bengals tracking down their last few recruits

Ed Orgeron and his staff have put together an impressive recruiting class so far and they are hoping to close out this cycle with a bang. Without a doubt, LSU’s biggest priority has been Rivals100 defensive tackle Ishmael Sopsher. He took his official visit to LSU this past weekend but he was on his official visit to Alabama the previous weekend. It seems like his recruitment is tied between those two at this point. Rivals250 wide receiver Devonta Lee also took his official visit to LSU last weekend and the Tigers are in great position to reel in his commitment on Wednesday. Keep an eye on Alabama commits Christian Williams and Byron Young but LSU has a better chance with Williams.

4. Plenty of activity left in Florida

5. What will Rivals100 FSU DB commit Nick Cross do?