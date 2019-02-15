Top 2020 Pennsylvania wide receiver Julian Fleming is back campus this weekend.

In addition to spending time with the coaching staff, the five-star from Southern Columbia is expected to attend Penn State's wrestling match against Michigan State Friday evening.

This weekend's visit is Fleming's 12th to Penn State since June 2017. He was last on campus in January. Just like that visit, he's not exclusively on campus just to meet with James Franklin and his staff, he did spend a few hours with them this afternoon.

The 6-foot-3, 210 pound prospect is arguably the most-coveted wide receiver in the nation for 2020. He's currently ranked No. 15 overall and is the top-ranked prospect in Pennsylvania.

