Penn State picked up its biggest commitment yet Friday, as five-star running back and Stafford, Va., native Devyn Ford officially became a member of the 2019 recruiting class.

Dating back to his freshman season, the nation's top-ranked running back has taken a half-dozen visits to Happy Valley, including an official visit this past April for the Blue-White Game. He spoke highly of that experience just a few weeks ago when interviewed at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp in New Jersey.

"What I like about Penn State is just the fans," Ford said. "They have 110k up there. Up there at the spring game, it was amazing the atmosphere there. They only had 71,000 there and it still felt like a real game, to be honest.

"They have really good alumni. I see people down here in Virginia always talking about 'go there, go there, We Are,' all that stuff. I also got Nana [Asiedu] and Ricky [Slade] in my ear, too."

Ford originally built a strong relationship with former running backs coach Charles Huff, who has since joined Joe Moorhead at Mississippi State. It felt like his departure last December could hurt Penn State’s chances, but once Franklin introduced new running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider to the staff, the pair instantly hit it off. That relationship played a major role in Ford's commitment.

Penn State's offensive system, specifically how it utilized All-American running back Saquon Barkley, also caught Ford's eye.

"I feel like Saquon Barkley is a trail blazer for Penn State," said Ford. "You didn't really have a back like that come out until he actually did it. Now, that's set the tone for other backs behind him...So, I feel like having a back like that, go the first round, second pick, it was amazing to see what they did with him and how versatile you can be [in that offense]."



