Penn State will host five-star linebacker Mekhail Sherman for an unofficial visit Saturday, May 5.

A 6-foot-4, 225 pound prospect from St. John's College High in Washington, D.C., Sherman earned an offer from the Nittany Lions last June following a workout with the staff. He then returned just a month later for the Lasch Bash barbecue, but has been unable to return to Happy Valley ever since.

However, that hasn’t impacted his relationship with Penn State's staff, as Sherman says he’s been speaking with both Brent Pry and Tyler Bowen every few weeks.



“I mainly talk with Brent Pry and Tyler Bowen through my coaches at St. John’s,” Sherman said. “We talk on like a two-week interval, although sometimes I just hit them up [myself]. Our relationship has grown incredibly strong and I still have lots of love for Penn State because they were there before many other schools. They’ll always have a spot for me.”

Over the past year, Sherman has emerged as one of the top linebacker prospects in the entire country. He currently holds 18 scholarship offers, many of which are from the nation’s best: Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin, to name a few.

In addition to Penn State, he’s only been able to visit Alabama, Maryland, North Carolina and N.C. State to this point. That'll change in the coming months, but it's still a good sign for the Lions that Sherman has elected to return to State College before seeing some other schools.

“I’m spending Friday night up there so I can get there early and catch up with Coach Pry before he has to attend to his family," Sherman said. "I’m mainly taking this personal visit to see the academic side of the college. I was taught that one of the main questions you got to ask yourself is, ‘if football didn’t exist, would I still pick this school?’

“But also, I’m trying to build on the relationship that my family and I already have with them.”

Sherman does have one additional unofficial visit set, which is to Georgia next weekend, May 11-12. He’s also planning to check out Florida once the dead period ends in July.