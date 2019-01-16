Penn State hosted arguably its most-coveted 2020 prospect this past Saturday in wide receiver Julian Fleming.

Since June of 2017, the Southern Columbia recruit has been a regular visitor in State College, as this most recent trip was his 11th unofficial visit over the past year-and-a-half. However, compared to many of those previous trips, Saturday’s visit was more important that most, as it was Fleming’s first chance to sit down with new wide receiver coach Gerad Parker.