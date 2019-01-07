Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-07 11:21:17 -0600') }} football Edit

Five-star DE Bryan Bresee breaks down favorites

Mffutksf5ra5yk6dmxj6
Bryan Bresee
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

SAN ANTONIO - Five-star Bryan Breese is the top-rated strong-side defensive end in the 2020 class and he was at the National Combine in the last few days where he broke down his top six schools.“We...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}