{{ timeAgo('2019-12-09 18:45:31 -0600') }} football

Five-star Caleb Williams talks PSU visit, OC Ricky Rahne leaving for ODU

Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

New five-star Caleb Williams finished off a series of visits this fall with a trip up to Penn State. The Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga star had been to see the Nittany Lions a few times and brought his parents along this time as well. Williams gave a blow by blow account of his time at Penn State to Rivals.com.

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

