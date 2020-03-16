As they transition into a longer-than-anticipated offseason, here’s a few questions Penn State must answer before the start of next season.

So, where do the Nittany Lions go now?

The favorites to win the Big Ten title, Penn State also had an eye on the school’s first Frozen Four berth. It never got the chance to compete for either.

Penn State’s hockey season came to an abrupt end this week, like so many other seasons across the country.

1) Who will stay and who will go?



This is always the leading question for college hockey fans when the season comes to a close. Though the NHL’s recent suspension of play may alter the decision-making timeline for college hockey players, there are certainly some decisions Penn State fans ought to be watching.



The Athletic reported last summer that the plan for Evan Barratt, one of the most explosive offensive talents in Penn State history, was to sign with the Chicago Blackhawks after his junior season. We’ll see if that holds true.

Elsewhere, will the Los Angeles Kings come calling for Big Ten player of the year finalist Cole Hults, a defenseman who boasts a polished game and led conference blue-liners with 30 points?

Could the New Jersey Devils decide Aarne Talvitie is ready for the pro jump after his sophomore season?

Alex Limoges, who led the NCAA in scoring during his sophomore season, had NHL suitors, but decided to come back for his junior year. No one owns his draft rights, but surely there will be teams inquiring again this offseason for a player with such a complete skillset.

No one is sure how the timing will work out amid concerns around the coronavirus, but this is shaping up to be one of the most eventful offseasons for Penn State hockey in a long time.





2. How will the goaltending situation shake out?

Peyton Jones had been an anchor in net for Penn State in net, playing at least 30 games in every season of his four-year career.

That means, for half of the program’s Division I history, Guy Gadowsky hasn’t really had to think about who he’s going to trust on any given night, because Jones was the guy.

Now, that’s no longer true.

Jones’ backup — Oskar Autio — will be a junior when next season rolls around. Autio has made eight career appearances, and showed well in five outings this season, producing a .930 save percentage and two shutouts.

He’ll compete with freshman Liam Souliere for playing time. Souliere finished with a .917 save percentage with the BCHL’s Victoria Grizzlies.





3. Will Penn State hit the transfer market?

In each of the last two seasons, Guy Gadowsky has brought in at least one outside transfer who made important contributions.

In 2018-19, he brought in Ludvig Larsson and Evan Bell, both of whom claimed regular spots in the lineup when they became eligible.

This season, defenseman Clayton Phillips transferred from Minnesota, and instantly made an impact as one of Penn State’s power play quarterbacks. Additionally, Bobby Hampton transferred from Northeastern, but was not made immediately eligible. He’ll make his debut next season.

So, it seems likely that Gadowsky might try to make another transfer splash or two this offseason, with so much turnover upcoming as 10 seniors graduate and move on.

Penn State might need scoring for the first time in a long time, especially if Barratt and Limoges decide to leave early. Perhaps the Nittany Lions might even look for an experienced goaltender to throw in the mix with Autio and Souliere.





4. What will Penn State’s identity look like next season?

There was already a small shift in the way the NIttany Lions played hockey last season, as they defended better and slightly dialed back their score-at-all-costs mindset.

Will we see Penn State keep trending that way?

Gadowsky hasn’t said anything publicly to indicate that (though I haven’t yet gotten the chance to ask him).

But next year’s roster is going to be more malleable than any Gadowsky has coached in a long time. Between the 10 graduating seniors and a few possible early departures, it’s possible that half of next season’s roster is made up of new faces.

Certainly, the Nittany Lions have recruited to their vision, but this season made it a little less clear as to what their vision actually is.





5. Who is ready to break out?

The Nittany Lions will need scoring contributions from unexpected sources, with much of their offensive production set to graduate or possibly turn pro.

So who can provide that?

Connor McMenamin looked like the leader in the clubhouse among this year’s freshmen, showcasing offensive skill when he got his chances, and finishing up the year with 12 points.

Likewise, Connor MacEachern showed offensive capability in spurts in his first season with the Nittany Lions after being a prolific scorer in the USHL.

Of the Nittany Lions’ incoming signees, Christian Sarlo has produced the most offense this season, with 44 points for the USHL’s Lincoln Stars.

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Like us on Facebook