Nick Cross Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

MORE: Ten must-get prospects on National Signing Day National Signing Day is Wednesday, and while most prospects committed to a school will sign with that school Wednesday, there will likely be some surprises. How many will wake up committed to one school, then flip and sign with another? We highlight five to watch Wednesday when the pen gets put to the paper.

Cross is a Rivals100 safety that Georgia, Maryland and Penn State have been trying hard to take away from Florida State the last few weeks. It was a very busy, and interesting final weekend for Cross as he took an unofficial visit to Georgia, then an official visit to Penn State. There is a lot of chatter about Cross not signing with Florida State. Penn State has been the program discussed the most, then Georgia, so we will be watching this one closely until the four-star signs.

Fuller has been committed to Florida State for nearly a year, but just a week before National Signing Day, he named Alabama, Florida and Florida State as his three finalists. How does a recruit have a “final three” when he is committed? That is just how it works in the recruiting world these days. It looks as if the Seminoles are still in a good spot to sign Fuller, but he was in Tuscaloosa for an official visit over the weekend and he has taken numerous unofficial visits to the Swamp.

Pickens has been committed to Auburn for well over a year, but will the five-star wide receiver sign with the Tigers on Wednesday? He visited Tennessee over the weekend and the Vols are considered a threat. Georgia is another school that has picked up some late momentum in this race to keep an eye on. Could he not sign and focus on getting qualified academically first? Pickens will have a lot of eyes on him for multiple reasons this week.

Robinson has been committed to Alabama since June and he has not given anyone any reason to doubt his commitment even though he chose not to sign in December. But, at the last minute, the Washington D.C. running back took an official visit to USC. Should the Crimson Tide be worried? Alabama has had some staff changes, one being the running back position, but new coach Charles Huff has been up to see Robinson twice since moving to Tuscaloosa.

