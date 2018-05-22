CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Brandon Smith Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

With five commitments in the past week, Penn State is the hottest recruiting team in the nation. Four of those five commitments came from Rivals250 prospects that were highly coveted by other top programs around the country. Here are the five teams that should be put on notice after this recent surge from Penn State. RELATED: Resetting Big Ten in 2019 cycle | Smith discusses Penn State commitment

MICHIGAN

Not only was Michigan one of the top contenders for Rivals100 defensive end/outside linebacker Brandon Smith, the Wolverines are going up against Penn State for a number of other major targets. Rivals100 defensive back Lewis Cine, Rivals250 offensive lineman Xavier Truss and big-time linebacker Lance Dixon are considering both schools, but the Nittany Lions are generally considered to be in better position than the Wolverines for each of these recruits. Michigan has a top-10 recruiting class and Penn State is just outside of the top 10, but the Wolverines better take a look in their rearview mirror.

OHIO STATE

The Buckeyes were hoping to sign five-star running back Devyn Ford and Smith, but Penn State survived both of those tough battles to beat Ohio State for both commitments. Ohio State fumbled Ford's recruitment by taking a commitment from athlete Steele Chambers, but Urban Meyer's program was flat out beaten by the Nittany Lions for Smith.

Ohio State offered Penn State quarterback commit Ta'Quan Roberson, but it seems like Roberson is still solid. Penn State has its sights set on luring five-star defensive end Zach Harrison out of Ohio and the Buckeyes should not take the Nittany Lions lightly.

CLEMSON

The Tigers took it on the chin with this recent run by Penn State. Smith was a major Clemson target even though the Tigers seemed to fall behind a couple months ago. The same thing occurred with Rivals250 defensive back Tyler Rudolph, who visited Clemson for its spring game.

Clemson has a top five recruiting class and four more commitments than Penn State at this time, but that number could be getting smaller soon. Rivals250 athlete Cam'Ron Kelly, who is scheduled to commit on June 8, is a major target for both Penn State and Clemson, but it seems like the winds are blowing towards Penn State here.

FLORIDA STATE

Why are the Seminoles on this list? Because the Noles have been coming into the Mid-Atlantic for years to pick and choose the players they want, but so far this year they don't have a single commitment from any player north of North Carolina. Going back to the 2014 class, Florida State has signed 19 players from states north of North Carolina. The Noles were early contenders for Smith, but that interest faded. With a top five recruiting class, Florida State should keep an eye on Penn State as they climb up the rankings.

VIRGINIA TECH