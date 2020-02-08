With another five Nittany Lions invited to this year's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, to be held later this month, the program's total will increase to 20 invited players in the past three years.

The latest mock draft at NFL.com has Gross-Matos as the Nittany Lions' top selection in the upcoming NFL Draft, going to the Buffalo Bills at No. 22 overall in the first round. He's followed by Hamler at No. 58 overall to the Minnesota Vikings and Windsor to the Denver Broncos in the third round at No. 77 overall.

Former Nittany Lion receiver Juwan Johnson has also been invited to the NFL Combine.

The NFL Draft will be held April 23-25 in Las Vegas.

