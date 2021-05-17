Five new Nittany Lions arrive on campus

Wilson, the outlier of the bunch as the only transfer arrival, was unable to play for the Crimson last year after the Ivy League canceled its football season. A Minnesota native, Wilson started all 10 games for Harvard in his sophomore and junior seasons, and was named to the All-Ivy second team for his showing in 2019, the last time he partook in competitive action.

Buddin was rated by Rivals as a three-star linebacker and the No. 15 player in the state of Michigan in the 2021 class. He posesses a combination of speed and physicality, and has previously said that he views fotmer Nittany Lions Cam Brown and Micah Parsons as models for his own game.

Wheatley earned a four-star rating from Rivals, and was ranked as the No. 20 overall safety and No. 10 player in the state of Maryland in 2021. Wheatley didn't get to play much for Archbishop Spalding last season, but did come away with two interceptions and two touchdowns in the pair of games his team was able to play.

Reed is another safety rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals. He was the No. 21 overall player at that position and the 10th ranked recruit in Michigan. Reed has said he wants to come in and be a culture driver for the Nittany Lions at the safety position.

Wallace was rared as a three-star prospect from Pike Road, Alabama, and is the No. 70 overall wide receiver in his class, as well as the 13th ranked player from his state. Wallace is yet another prospect who came late to the game of football, and offers a uniuqe upside at the wide receiever positon for the Nittany Lions moving forward.



