Five former Penn State Nittany Lions who showed out in the NFL this week
Another week of NFL action has come and gone, and Penn State Nittany Lions football alumni played a major role in shaping the action.
Micah Parsons, Chris Godwin and Amani Oruwariye were among the former Penn State football players to produce big games this week.
Let's get into the full list.
Micah Parsons, LB/DE, Dallas Cowboys, Penn State 2018-19
A year away from the football field did not make Micah Parsons any less special.
The former Nittany Lion tormented the Eagles all game in a dominant win for Dallas on Monday Night Football.
He finished the game with four tackles and 0.5 sacks, but that doesn't begin to tell the full story of his impact.
Taking snaps at defensive end for the second consecutive week, Parsons finished the game with a team-high five quarterback pressures after posting eight last week. He also averaged an astounding 0.87 second pass rush get-off, according to Next Gen Stats, while leading the Cowboys in hustle stops.
Through three weeks of his NFL career, he has 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks for a Dallas team that has started the season 2-1.
Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2014-16
Defending Super Bowl champion Chris Godwin suffered his first loss of the season on Sunday to the Rams, but that didn't stop him from filling up the stat sheet.
Godwin posted seven catches for 74 yards on the day as he continues a solid start to the 2021 campaign.
He found the end zone for the third time this season — this time as a rusher, taking an end around for six near the goal line.
Godwin has now scored in all three of his games this season, and ranks 13th in the NFL with 241 receiving yards.
He did, however, take a nice hit from his former Penn State teammate Nick Scott, who plays safety for the Rams.
Amani Oruwariye, CB, Detroit Lions, 2014-18
Having stepped into a starting role for the Detroit Lions due to injuries, Amani Oruwariye came up big this week.
He stepped in front of a downfield pass from Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson in the fourth quarter on Sunday for his fourth career pick.
It looked like it would seal a first win of the season for Detroit, but Justin Tucker's 66-yard field goal as time expired bounced up and over the crossbar to break the hearts of the Lions.
Still, it was a good day at the office for Oruwariye, who was awarded a very solid 79.5 overall grade by Pro Football Focus.
Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers, 2018-20
After an encouraging first two weeks with the Steelers, Pat Freiermuth found the end zone for the first time in a loss to the Bengals.
Freiermuth was targeted five times, catching three of them for 22 yards and a score.
His early production has been a considerable bright spot within a Steelers offense that has struggled mightily to begin the season. He's got eight receptions for 82 yards and one touchdown through his first three NFL games — comparable production to top-5 pick Kyle Pitts, who was 11 catches for 139 yards but has not found the end zone.
Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants, 2015-17
Saquon Barkley's return from his knee injury last season took another step this week as he found the end zone for the first time in a loss to the Falcons.
It was also his most productive week this season from a yardage standpoint, mostly thanks to an involvement in the passing game, where he caught six of his seven targets for 43 yards.
On the ground, Barkley rushed for 51 yards on 16 attempts.
He played 86 percent of the Giants' snaps on offense as well, approaching the norm for him before his injury.
News and Notes
— Mike Gesicki was great for the Dolphins, catching 10 passes for 86 yards in a loss to Las Vegas.
— KJ Hamler will unfortunately miss the rest of the season with an ACL tear.
— Connor McGovern lined up at fullback on a few occasions for the Dallas Cowboys in their win over the Eagles.
— Austin Johnson got his second sack of the season this week. Carl Nassib also was credited with 0.5 sacks.
— Blake Gillikin continues to punt well for the Saints, averaging 49.8 yards on five attempts in a win over the Patriots.
