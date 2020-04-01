*****

This is one prospect that jumps off the film. Dillworth looks like one of the new wave of defensive players that’s so versatile they can play defensive back, linebacker or rush off the edge.

The first thing that jumps off the screen is just how explosive Dillworth is in space. He closes on the ball carrier so fast and he has no problem making plays sideline to sideline. Even though he isn’t the biggest defensive prospect, Dillworth is plenty physical and a violent hitter.

College coaches are looking for players that can move all over the field to create mismatches and confuse the offense. Dillworth fits the bill, and that’s why he’s such a coveted prospect.

Ingram-Dawkins and the rest of the prospects in South Carolina are brand new to my region and this was going to be a big offseason to get familiar with the state. Limited to film evaluation for the time being, Ingram-Dawkins is one of the more intriguing prospects out of the Palmetto State.

He has great quickness at the snap and is plenty strong to push right through the offensive lineman in front of him. Ingram-Dawkins is very raw when it comes to his technique, but that will get refined at the next level.



McMillon doesn’t play against great competition, but that didn’t stop scouts from finding this impressive prospect. Physically, McMillan fits the profile for a prototypical safety. He’s about 6-foot-2 with good length and enough speed to play deep center field or fly downhill to make a stop. McMillon has the footwork and instincts to cover most running backs, tight ends and receivers man-to-man, but he’s better in coverage when playing from depth. Whatever team gets him, it is going to love the way McMillon helps out in the running game. There are a number of clips of him blowing up would-be blockers to make the tackle on runs toward the sideline.

It’s been about a year since we’ve seen Silver and there has been a buzz about him for the last five or six months. When we last saw Silver he was still pretty raw and needed to fill out his frame, but on film he is really bullying other players around.

He does a good job of getting penetration into the backfield and making life really difficult for quarterbacks. The North Carolina commit is also a pretty good basketball player that many Tar Heel coaches are comparing to all-time great Julius Peppers. Don’t be surprised to see Silver make a move up the rankings once we’re able to get another look at him.

