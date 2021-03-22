BlueWhiteIllustrated - Five Big Ten programs off to a hot start for 2022

The 2022 recruiting class has just kicked off but there are already teams in Power Five conferences that have jumped out and started to load up. Here is a look at five Big 10 schools that are doing well so far:



OHIO STATE

Other than a surprise fourth-place finish in the 2019 recruiting class, Ohio State has completely dominated the top of the Big Ten team recruiting rankings over the last decade and the Buckeyes have completely separated themselves as the kings of the conference. The 2022 class is off to an outstanding start as well and Ohio State is in the running for some of the best remaining players in this cycle as well. Five-star QB Quinn Ewers, LB CJ Hicks and DB Jaheim Singletary are all committed as Ohio State is the only team in the conference with multiple five-star pledges. Three of the top four outside linebackers are in the class. Wide receiver Caleb Burton and linebackers Gabe Powers and Dasan McCullough are one step away from five-star status. Ryan Day has been phenomenal during his time in Columbus and it does not look to be slowing down.

PENN STATE

During James Franklin’s tenure, Penn State has regularly been near the top of the Big Ten team recruiting rankings but 2021 was an anomaly when the Nittany Lions finished seventh in the conference and signed just 16 prospects. Penn State did not sign any of the top nine prospects in the state and only one of the top 19. But Franklin and the Nittany Lions are back in a big way to start the 2022 class with seven of eight commits being four-stars led by OL Drew Shelton and ATH Mehki Flowers, a top in-state recruit. There is a very real chance the Lions could land the top five in-state prospects with some luck and Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh four-star DE Dani Dennis-Sutton is also a top target.

MICHIGAN

The only team in the Big Ten to have a five-star commitment other than Ohio State is Michigan with the recent pledge of five-star cornerback Will Johnson, as the Wolverines beat out USC and the Buckeyes for him. A restructuring of the assistant coaches has been helpful in recruiting as Jim Harbaugh has brought in guys with NFL experience and that has been a big selling point. The Wolverines are not in the running for many other five-star prospects but watch out for Walter Nolen. The Cordova (Tenn.) St. Benedict defensive tackle has family in Detroit and Michigan is recruiting him hard.

RUTGERS

The Scarlet Knights have had six-straight losing seasons so getting traction in recruiting could be difficult but Greg Schiano has been very active along with his assistant coaches in targeting players and then going out and getting them. Rutgers currently has the fourth-best class in the conference right now which is amazing considering the competition across the Big Ten. The commitments of four-star linebacker Anthony Johnson and four-star defensive end Kenny Fletcher from Philadelphia (Pa.) Neuman-Goretti and Delran, N.J., respectively, were important but not completely surprising since both are local prospects. But for assistant coach Tiquan Underwood to lead the recruitment and get the pledge of four-star WR Amarion Brown out of Stuart (Fla.) Martin County, beating Florida and others for him, was special. If Rutgers can put out a better product on the field, recruiting could see a further uptick.

MARYLAND

The Terrapins closed with a vengeance in the 2021 recruiting class landing five-star linebacker Terrence Lewis and flipping four-star linebacker Branden Jennings. Now is the time for Mike Locksley to show more improvement on the field as he’s 5-12 in two seasons. There is talent on the team and more is coming in 2022 as Maryland is currently ranked fifth in the conference with seven commitments led by four-star Amari Clark. An average star rating of 2.71 is not great but Locksley and his staff are battling for top prospects, can convince elite players to come to College Park and more wins on the field can only help in recruiting.

