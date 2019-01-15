Penn State finished with five prospects in the final Rivals100 for the Class of 2019.



The final rankings brought a mixed bag for Nittany Lion fans. The good news surrounded LB Brandon Smith and RB Noah Cain. Smith, who has long held a 5.9 rating, moved up to a 6.0. He's now the highest-ranked prospect in Penn State's 2019 class, coming in at No. 39 overall. Cain, who rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown in the Under Armour All-America Game, also made a solid jump, improving 30 spots to No. 43 overall.

However, both RB Devyn Ford and WR John Dunmore dropped following the Under Armour Game. Ford, who held a five-star rating for over a year, was dropped to a 6.0 rating. He moved down 24 spots to No. 40 overall. Dunmore moved down to No. 92 overall. He dropped 33 spots from No. 59.



The fifth prospect is OL Caedan Wallace, who participated in the All-American Bowl. Despite a solid showing, Wallace moved down 16 spots to No. 69 overall. He remains a 6.0 prospect, however, giving the Nittany Lions four on the year.

Having five prospects inside the Rivals100 is the most Penn State has signed since James Franklin took over the program in 2014. The Lions added four prospects in the top 100 last year.

Penn State is also still pursuing two prospects that made the list: Saf. Nick Cross and RB Mark-Antony Richards. Cross committed to Florida State back in September but recently confirmed that he'll take an official visit to Penn State Feb. 1-3. He had a very good showing at the All-American Bowl and now sits at No. 52 overall, up 26 spots.

Richards fell 36 spots and now sits at No. 99 overall.

