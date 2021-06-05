Finding 'fit' paramount for Shrewsberry's Penn State basketball program

The foundation of Micah Shrewsberry’s recruiting philosophy isn’t especially complex. The Nittany Lions' new men’s basketball head coach joined the virtual Coaches Caravan this week and was asked to describe it, leaving the laid-back Shrewsberry to answer simply. “My recruiting philosophy is to find good players,” he said. At this point in his Penn State tenure, Shrewsberry and the Nittany Lions staff have been tasked with doing so with an intense focus.

Needing to withstand the attrition of the transfer portal and the decisions to stay or go for nine scholarship players who tested those waters, Shrewsberry has so far convinced John Harrar and Seth Lundy to exit the portal and stay at Penn State and added senior Jaheam Cornwall (Gardner-Webb), senior Jalen Pickett (Siena), and junior Jevonnie Scott (South Plains College) all through the transfer portal. Thursday, then, Shrewsberry and his staff also added the program’s first high school prospect in Massanutten Military Academy point guard Kanye Clary out of the Class of 2022. Given the satisfaction of Shrewsberry’s first recruiting philosophy, Clary also fulfills some of the other characteristics the program has sought out in its initial surge to build a roster. “Fit is really important for me. It has to be somebody that fits, not just this basketball program but fits Penn State and fits this athletic department. It kind of goes along in that way,” Shrewsberry said. “So I want to recruit kids that value this education. I want to recruit kids that winning's important to them. I want to recruit kids that want to be better, that want to get better, that want to work on their games. I want to recruit kids that want to be a part of this community, that want to be a part of this campus. Those are the kids that will be attracted to Penn State. Those are the kids that will thrive in how we want to play and what we want to do.” Having nine scholarships filled so far ahead of the 2021-22 season, Penn State’s attention through the transfer market and build-out of Class of 2022 and ’23 prospects will continue. Hosting Western Michigan forward Greg Lee Thursday and Friday, a potential fourth transfer could join the program as soon as an expected Sunday decision. Expanding on the possibilities that exist when fit is found in the recruiting ranks, Shrewsberry identified the foundation on which he’d like to build Penn State men’s basketball moving forward.