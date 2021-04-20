“Curtis is going to continue to get opportunities on special teams and continue to get opportunities defensively. And that package will grow as the season continues.”

“One of the things that has been a little bit challenging this year is, you usually have the out-of-conference games early on to get people reps, to get a rotation, to build confidence and as the season goes on, you continue to build those things. But obviously, when every game is a dogfight it makes it challenging to do those things,” Franklin said in December. “But we got a lot of excitement and confidence about Curtis. You'll continue to see him get more reps and more opportunities.

Arriving at Penn State in the summer due to the pandemic, the 6-foot-1, 227-pounder wasn’t afforded a typical opportunity to establish himself at the position. With a disjointed, wildly unusual preseason camp, cut in half with the Big Ten’s cancelation of its season and reversal, and an immediate start to conference play, Jacobs’ undeniable talent was held up. Instead, one of Penn State’s most highly regarded prospects in the Class of 2020 came into the season with talent but no opportunity to refine it.

Finishing the season with 180 total reps, Jacobs’s most frequent appearances were on Penn State’s kick and punt coverage and return units. Given the Nittany Lions’ instability at linebacker with injuries and absences, however, Jacobs was able to accrue reps at linebacker in seven games including double-digit snaps against Maryland (13), Iowa (17), and Michigan State (15). Capping his season against the Spartans with four unassisted tackles, the effort provided a springboard into winter strength and conditioning and the past six weeks of spring practices for Jacobs.

“I’ve been trying every day since I got in to just get one percent better every day,” Jacobs said following Saturday’s Blue-White scrimmage at Beaver Stadium. “Brandon, Ellis, and Jesse, really all have been important with that because I've just been a sponge and just learning things from them, learning different techniques. This is a position I've never really played before until college, so it was more about learning for me, getting better, as good as I can, so now that I'm ready to play I just got to keep getting better.”

The Nittany Lions are counting on it.

With both Jesse Luketa and Charlie Katshir missing the entirety of the spring session due to unspecified injuries, Jacobs moved into a starting role at the Sam this spring. Said by Franklin to be starting opposite Will linebacker Brandon Smith if the season were to start today, the additional reps and consistency of learning the position have proven to be to Jacobs’ benefit.

“Curtis was able to gain some experience last year and right now he's playing like a confident guy that gained some valuable experience last year,” Franklin said this spring, noting the flexibility Jacobs’ performance provided in moving Smith to the Will. “We've been pleased with his athleticism in space, and he seems to continue to get more confident out there on the field. I've been very, very pleased with him.”

So too has been defensive coordinator Brent Pry.

Welcoming the ascent of Jacobs and the move of Smith, the Nittany Lions’ DC said that the attributes of each fit better into what he’d like to bring to the positions this fall.

“I’m excited about the transition. I think Curtis brings some things to the Sam position that we didn't have. Athletically, he’s a very fluid, good space player. He was a wide receiver at times in high school. He's got great ball skills,” Pry said. “Then Brandon, putting him in the boundary at Micah's spot, he's very long and physical. I just think those two guys are owning those spots and I think we're improved in both areas.”

With spring practices set to wrap Friday evening at Beaver Stadium, Jacobs’s budding confidence in his performances has helped set the table for a summer in which he’s determined to see those gains continue to grow at the position.

“I’m just a guy that can use his athleticism most of the time and just get to the ball. I pride myself on how I cover and how I use that within my abilities, so I feel like that can be another part of it that can help us out,” Jacobs said. “But I just want to keep continuing to get better every day on stuff that I'm not good at.”