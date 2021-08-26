Final training camp update (offensive line battle breakdown): BWI Daily

Host Thomas Frank Carr and Nate Bauer of Blue White Illustrated give an update on their observations from Penn State's training camp open practice held Wednesday night.

The Nittany Lions held their final open practice of training camp before game week, and T-Frank and Nate give their final observations about key positions, battles and players as the team is separated into the two-deep.

T-Frank starts by asking Nate what starting safety Jaquan Brisker said to him as practice interviews wrapped up that was both interesting, and noteworthy. They discuss what Brisker said about his quarterback Sean Clifford and if they think he's accurate.

T-Frank adds some information to that topic by telling you what starting tight end Brenton Strange said about one of the receivers who has stepped up this camp to take a bigger role in the offense.

Then they discuss the offensive line situation and how James Franklin left one key position battle very much open heading out of camp and into the regular season. Bauer gives his insight into what he's seen and how murky the picture still is at left guard. T-Frank gives you a couple of 'looks like' observations from camp of players who have stuck out both good and bad in the brief views of practice they've had.

They transition back to the offense and how it will operate as a system under Mike Yurcich, which is spurred by some comments made by players and coaches this offseason in terms of what to expect of the style of play on the field.

Finally they discuss the new college conference alliance between the Pac 12, ACC and Big Ten.