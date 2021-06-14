Final pieces in place for new Penn State basketball staff

Announcing two new assistant hires via press release Monday morning, the Nittany Lions' new head coach has filled out his staff in its entirety. Joining Shrewsberry are assistant to the head coach, Tre Whitted , and video coordinator Grady Eifert .

Whitted fills the role created for and vacated by former Nittany Lion all-time leading scorer Talor Battle, who landed an assistant coaching job at Northwestern this spring.

Having a prior relationship with both Shrewsberry and Collins during his playing career at Marshall, Whitted has spent the past 10 years working through a variety of player development jobs in basketball following a four year career playing professionally.

“Loyalty is a huge deal for me and I tried to reflect that in the way I put together our staff,” said Shrewsberry via press release. “I’m thrilled to have Tre joining us. I coached him when he was a player at Marshall and am now looking forward to the great experience of working with him. The basketball knowledge that he has gained throughout his career will be very beneficial for our program. On top of that, he is a great person who our players and recruits will enjoy getting to know.”

Whitted's role will include providing support to not just Shrewsberry, but the entire staff as well as Penn State's players.

Eifert, meanwhile, joins Penn State's staff following a two-year stint as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Purdue. A fixture in the Boilermakers program en route to Big Ten championships in 2017 and 2019, Eifert has recent playing experience as well as the scouting and player development responsibilities that accompanied his role as a GA.

“I’ve had a chance to work with Grady the last two seasons at Purdue,” said Shrewsberry. “He was very influential in helping me learn our system and help put our guys in the right positions to be successful. He played a key role in Purdue’s success as a student-athlete, so he knows what it takes to win in our league. That knowledge will be critical as we try to compete for Big Ten championships.”