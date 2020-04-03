Final installment of top 100 for class of 2022
The 2022 class is on the clock — sort of. As usual, we start slowly with our first ranking of the class with the top 100 prospects, releasing 20 per day in no particular order. We are unveiling two new five-stars each day, as well.
Today, we finish with an elite California cornerback and an athletic defensive end from Georgia.
*****
*****
FRIDAY'S FIVE-STARS
An elite corner out of California, Jackson plays well on an island and loves to be challenged. USC, Arizona State, Ohio State, Michigan, Clemson, Georgia and Alabama are a few that stand out.
West is a huge, athletic defensive end who can handle double teams and is excellent at running down the passer or plays to the outside. Georgia is thought to be the team to beat, followed by Auburn, Florida and others.
*****
FRIDAY'S FOUR-STARS
Anderson is a smooth corner with great feet and closing speed. He is committed to LSU.
A slasher with great footwork who can also catch the ball, Barnes is great in space. Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma and USC stand out early.
Bouie does everything in high school and could play offense or defense in college, but he projects as an elite corner at the next level. Georgia is the team to beat, but Alabama, Florida, Florida State and others are in the mix.
An electric slot receiver who gets separation with ease, Burton is a coach's son and very heady. LSU, Oklahoma, Texas and Ohio State stand out early.
Carter can beat you inside or outside and has many pass-rushing moves for a younger player. His motor is also nonstop. Penn State, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Virginia and others stand out, but the SEC could be the lure.
A huge end for his age, Graves disrupts the passing game with his ability to rush and knock down passes. He’s committed to Iowa.
Greene is a huge tackle with little poor weight and the ability to play at 325 pounds or more at the college level. LSU, Oklahoma, USC, Oregon and Michigan are early standouts.
A corner with good size and a nice frame to add weight, Guilbeau has excellent instincts. Texas and Texas A&M stand out, but Alabama and LSU are in the mix early.
Hicks is a huge and rangy player who can play free or strong safety. Florida, Cincinnati, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Purdue stand out, but Ohio State hasn’t offered yet.
Hinzman is an athletic interior lineman who projects as a center at the college level – and an elite one at that. Iowa, Notre Dame and, of course, Wisconsin will be factors.
Megwa is a big back who is a one-cut-and-go guy with speed. He can also impact in the passing game. Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Georgia could be battling this out.
A monster defensive tackle with good balance, Pearce drives blockers back into the quarterback and stuffs the run. Maryland, Penn State and others will try to keep him close, but the SEC beckons.
Rogers plays the ball in the air very well and cuts off routes with ease. He is committed to LSU.
Simpson has a strong and accurate arm and can extend the play and buy time when the pocket breaks down. Tennessee, Alabama, Texas A&M, Michigan, Oklahoma and others stand out.
Starks plays quarterback, wide receiver and defensive back in high school and has the skill to play anywhere. Georgia, Alabama and others will be there until the end.
Stewart is an athletic defensive end with great length and excellent closing speed. Florida and Miami will try to keep him in state, but LSU, Penn State and others are charging.
A big thumper at linebacker who could play inside or outside, Tuihalamaka loves to hit and can cover in space as well. He’s committed to USC.
White is a jumbo athlete who has played defensive end and wide receiver, but projects as a hybrid or linebacker. Penn State is the team to beat.