News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-09 11:55:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Film Study: Youth on display, then overcome, in Nittany Lions' win

Thomas Frank Carr
BWI Contributor

The Buffalo Bulls gave Penn State football all it could handle for the first half of the Nittany Lion’s 45-13 win on Saturday night at Beaver Stadium. Yet, Penn State was able to take control of th...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}