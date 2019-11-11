Despite an ugly start, turnovers and red zone struggles, the Penn State football team was within striking distance of 9-0 on Saturday. Yet, the Nittany Lions came up just short of their goal, losing to Minnesota, 31-26.

How did the Nittany Lions get back into the game after such a rough start? And what was their undoing?

In today’s film study, we’ll discuss coaching decisions, red zone struggles and the one key factor that led to the Nittany Lion’s demise.

JUST GOT BEAT

There is one truth about the game on Saturday that cannot be denied or explained away. Penn State’s secondary just got beat.