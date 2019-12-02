Get big savings on your new annual subscription, and grab some free college gear for you or a friend!

The Penn State football team put up its first real clunker of the season in 27-6 win over Rutgers at Beaver Stadium on Saturday.

With a severely limited offense against a desperate Rutgers team, the Nittany Lions were tested early but came back in the second half to secure a comfortable victory on Senior Day.

We’ll start our breakdown with the offense and see how Penn State’s backup quarterback Will Levis handled his first start.

PLAN OF ATTACK

There is a reason that Trace McSorley won the quarterback competition in 2016. There is a reason that Sean Clifford won it this summer. They were the better quarterback.



Being a quarterback is more of a mental position than it is a physical one. Arm strength, size and mobility are all useless if you don’t know how to properly attack a defense. Just as important as that is knowing how a defense plans to attack you.