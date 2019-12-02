Film Study: Tested by Rutgers, Penn State overcomes lackluster performance
The Penn State football team put up its first real clunker of the season in 27-6 win over Rutgers at Beaver Stadium on Saturday.
With a severely limited offense against a desperate Rutgers team, the Nittany Lions were tested early but came back in the second half to secure a comfortable victory on Senior Day.
We’ll start our breakdown with the offense and see how Penn State’s backup quarterback Will Levis handled his first start.
PLAN OF ATTACK
There is a reason that Trace McSorley won the quarterback competition in 2016. There is a reason that Sean Clifford won it this summer. They were the better quarterback.
Being a quarterback is more of a mental position than it is a physical one. Arm strength, size and mobility are all useless if you don’t know how to properly attack a defense. Just as important as that is knowing how a defense plans to attack you.
That’s exactly what Rutgers did on Saturday. They attacked. The Scarlet Knights sent multiple exotic pressures at the backup freshman quarterback and they were very effective.
