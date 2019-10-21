The Penn State football team is 7-0 after a narrow escape over the Michigan Wolverines during the White Out at Beaver Stadium on Saturday night.

Penn State raced out to a 21-0 lead but the Wolverines, slowly worked their way back into the game to the point that they had a chance to tie the game in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

How did they do it? And how did Penn State put up so many points in the first half? We’ll break that down in this Week’s Film Study.