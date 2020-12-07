BlueWhiteIllustrated - Rutgers Film Study: Blame it on the rain

Rutgers Film Study: Blame it on the rain
Penn State built on its win at Michigan with another at Rutgers Saturday afternoon.
Owning a 17-0 advantage at the half, the NIttany Lions simply chose to play ground and pound football against the hapless Scarlet Knights throughout the second half. While it might not have been especially pretty, it was effective to earn the program its second win in as many weeks after an 0-5 start to the year.
We're back with BWI analyst Thomas Frank Carr, who breaks it down here as part of his weekly film study series.
The Penn State football team got a win on a windy day in Pisca---
Wait.
Everyone stop what you’re doing. Before we go any further, look at this photo.
In the spirit of Christmas; do you see what I see?
Lined up four yards in the backfield, behind the tackle. That is a…
FULLBACK!
Rejoice all ye football fans who dream of neck rolls and oversized football pads! After seven long years and four offensive coordinators, James Franklin has finally lined up a football player at the fullback position.
They even ran behind him as well!
This was really the harbinger of what the day was to be like for Penn State. Through sheer volume, they bludgeoned Rutgers to the tune of 57 rushing attempts on a windy day in New Jersey.
Today, we’ll look at how Penn State was able to get explosive runs, their improvements on defense and how to take a long view of the offense.
