BlueWhiteIllustrated - Rutgers Film Study: Blame it on the rain

Penn State built on its win at Michigan with another at Rutgers Saturday afternoon.

Owning a 17-0 advantage at the half, the NIttany Lions simply chose to play ground and pound football against the hapless Scarlet Knights throughout the second half. While it might not have been especially pretty, it was effective to earn the program its second win in as many weeks after an 0-5 start to the year.

We're back with BWI analyst Thomas Frank Carr, who breaks it down here as part of his weekly film study series.

******