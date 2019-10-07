Film Study: Purdue defensive gamble prevents complete Nittany Lion runaway
The Penn State football team put up another win where the Nittany Lions outscored their opponent by more than 20 points, topping the Purdue Boilermakers, 35-7, at Beaver Stadium on Saturday. Yet, w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news