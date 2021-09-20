Film Study: Penn State football takes advantage of Auburn's failed approach

The Penn State Nittany Lions are now 3-0 to start the season and have beaten two ranked teams in prime television spots in front of massive audiences. The latest victory was 28-20 over Auburn in an electric White Out atmosphere in Beaver Stadium.

The start of the season could not be going much better for Penn State head coach James Franklin and his staff. The latest win is a massive boost for the current team, recruiting, and emotional goodwill with the fanbase.

Much of the 2021 football season has yet to be written, but so far through three weeks of the campaign, the Penn State football team has found ways to score points and while it may be ugly at times, get stops on defense.

How did it happen this time around?

We’ll get into some doozies of decisions by the Auburn coaching staff in this week’s film review.