The biggest problem for Penn State’s offense coming into the game was literally big.

While the Spartans have talented players dotting their defensive roster, the bedrock of what they do is based on their massive defensive line. The Spartans are stout through the middle of their defensive line. With an athletic linebacker like Antjuan Simmons behind them, they present an old-school problem of trying to find yards between the tackles. On plays where the running back runs behind center (A gaps), Michigan State has allowed just 2.4 yards per carry, according to PFF.

The problem for Penn State is that’s exactly where the bulk of their running game is targeting. Their inside zone and man run concepts work off similar principles of attacking behind the center and work out from there. It was a disaster waiting to happen unless the Lions came up with a creative way around the problem.

Early in the game, Penn State chose to beat its head against this particular wall to uninspiring results.