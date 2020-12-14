Film Study: Michigan State
While it wasn’t pretty for the whole game, the Nittany Lions used an aggressive approach in the second half to close out Michigan State, 39-24, on Senior Day at Beaver Stadium. A week after knocking off Rutgers, 23-7, the Nittany Lions again won convincingly against the Spartans and improved to 3-5 on the season.
Today we’ll look at why Penn State got down 21-10 at halftime, how they flipped the script on the Spartans and how the defense used that to their advantage.
Foreshadowing The Problem
The biggest problem for Penn State’s offense coming into the game was literally big.
While the Spartans have talented players dotting their defensive roster, the bedrock of what they do is based on their massive defensive line. The Spartans are stout through the middle of their defensive line. With an athletic linebacker like Antjuan Simmons behind them, they present an old-school problem of trying to find yards between the tackles. On plays where the running back runs behind center (A gaps), Michigan State has allowed just 2.4 yards per carry, according to PFF.
The problem for Penn State is that’s exactly where the bulk of their running game is targeting. Their inside zone and man run concepts work off similar principles of attacking behind the center and work out from there. It was a disaster waiting to happen unless the Lions came up with a creative way around the problem.
Early in the game, Penn State chose to beat its head against this particular wall to uninspiring results.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news