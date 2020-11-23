If you wanted to sum up Penn State football in one photo this season it might be this one.

Out-manned, out-maneuvered, in a terrible situation, and pretty much going nowhere.

It’s been rough for the players, staff and fans this year in Happy Valley. Penn State is 0-5 after a loss to Iowa that, despite a 10-point difference in the fourth quarter, felt miles from victory.

So how did we get here?

We’ll take a broader look at Penn State's struggles this season and then get into some specifics of why Iowa was able to not play well, but still dominate the Nittany Lions on both sides of the ball.

In the end it might be as simple as this: