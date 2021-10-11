Film Study: Injury to Sean Clifford upends sterling defensive performance

The moment that Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell impacted Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford’s upper midsection, the fate of the game, and possibly the season, changed on a dime for the Nittany Lion football program.

I know this. You know this. Everyone knows this.

Without its starting signal-caller, who was having a very good game, despite the two interceptions he threw before exiting the contest with an undisclosed injury, Penn State was dead in the water.

Even the reasons for having no offensive output are obvious to Penn State fans. The Nittany Lions were an efficient and effective offense because of their starting quarterback. With no consistent ground game or big-play threats out of the backfield, Penn State had to put the ball in the hands of redshirt sophomore quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson.

How did things change after that fateful hit offensively? We’ll get to that, and how the Penn State defense almost pulled out a miracle in today’s film review of Penn State vs. Iowa.

Not a subscriber?

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR 2 FREE MONTHS!