News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-03 14:49:46 -0600') }} football Edit

Film Study: In Cotton Bowl shootout, Nittany Lions display more firepower

Thomas Frank Carr
BWI Contributor

The Penn State football team went to the Cotton Bowl, a game it had not played in since 1975, and put together a throwback performance on offense that featured a two-headed monster at running back ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}