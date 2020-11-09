BlueWhiteIllustrated - Film Study: Fundamental failings leave Penn State at square one

It’s relatively simple how Maryland beat the Penn State Football team on Saturday. The Terrapins were better in one-on-one situations and their quarterback performed much better than Penn State’s against single coverage.

But it’s never that simple, is it?

This loss, which emotionally is akin to the 27-10 loss to Temple in 2015, was one of the more complete breakdowns that Penn State has had as a team under James Franklin. Yes, they’ve lost by bigger margins, but this was a team that Penn State was supposed to beat in a game that they desperately needed to save their season.

Normally we’ll start with the offense, but today we’ll examine how the Nittany Lions defense was dissected by a sophomore quarterback in his third career start.