Penn State head football coach James Franklin has been on a quest since 2015 when he fired offensive coordinator John Donovan.

It's a quest to win a national championship, yes, but on the offensive side of the ball in particular, it's a quest to find a play-caller that he agrees with philosophically, one who can produce the results necessary to take his team to the top of the Big Ten East Division.

At last, he may have finally found his man in former Oklahoma State and Texas offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.

Yurcich may just hit the sweet spot between producing results like former offensive coordinator Joe Moorehead and bringing a cousin-like offensive system to Penn State that mirrors what Ricky Rahne ran while filling the position in 2019. Unlike now-former coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, there is very little melding of systems or philosophies with Yurcich. Based on the film and the data, both he and Franklin see football in a very similar way.

Today, we’ll get into just what that means and some of the differences that he can potentially bring to Happy Valley.

Yurcich may have grown up in Ohio, but he grew up in football in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. By now, you’ve probably read that he spent a combined eight seasons between Edinboro and Shippensburg, so he’s an easy fold into James Franklin’s Pennsylvania-centric approach to coaching roster balance.

