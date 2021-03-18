It’s an arms race in college football as teams try to find as much speed as possible to put on the field, and Penn State continues to build their aerial assault in the Class of 2022 with Manheim Township receiver Anthony Ivey. A four-star product of Lancaster, Pa., Ivey provides yet another deep threat to help Penn State head coach James Franklin build an explosive, big play offense. Where Ivey fits into that picture, with others already committed in the class, is an intriguing question. We’ll get into his strengths and areas of development to provide a roadmap for where that might lead. Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

Penn State earned a commitment from WR Anthony Ivey in October 2020. (Ryan Snyder/BWI Staff)

Strengths

Vertical Presence: If you’re shocked that Franklin has found himself another deep threat at wide receiver, you’re probably alone. Not only has he found a deep threat in Ivey, he’s found an eye-poppingly fast one.