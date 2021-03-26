Film Evaluation: Penn State's Pro Day
Penn State’s 2021 pro day made national headlines for some eye-popping numbers put up by a crop of Nittany Lions heading to the NFL this spring. Jayson Oweh and Micah Parsons were the talk of the football community Thursday for some phenomenal 40 yard-dash times, both of whom ran sub-4.4 seconds.
But what do the numbers mean and how do they actually apply to their play on the gridiron? We’ll look at some of the drills and show how they shed light and give insight onto what happens on the football field.
Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial
40-Yard Dash
While football’s classic measurement of speed can be overblown, don’t listen to naysayers who loudly shout that it’s a useless drill. Yes, it’s more applicable for some positions than others, but it’s about more than just track speed, as the 40 also measures the explosive movement of an athlete over time and distance. For example, some players are faster in a short burst, which is also measured. From the 10-yard split to the full measurement, it’s helpful in multiple ways.
It’s also an apples-to-apples comparison, giving teams a measuring stick for not just if a player is fast, but specifically how fast. Don’t blame the drill for the abuses of general managers that make decisions based solely on this number. The number is still important.
As for how Oweh and Parsons performed, both should be ecstatic. Parsons' time of 4.39 seconds would tie him for No. 1 at linebacker at the 2020 NFL Combine (Arizona Cardinals LB Isaiah Simmons also ran a 4.39) and seventh-best at any position. Oweh, who ran even faster with a 4.36, would rank No. 1 at defensive end and fourth overall at any position.
Both players ran faster than the likes of Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (4.43), Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy (4.45), Philadelphia Eagles WR Jalen Reagor (4.47) and Detroit Lions CB Jeff Okudah (4.48). All four were first-round picks.
It’s unfortunate that we don’t have this testing number for tight end Pat Freiermuth. While he’s a very good receiver and a good route runner, he doesn’t seem like a dynamic athlete on film. Putting up a good 40 time would have put him in the first round.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news