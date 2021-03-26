Penn State’s 2021 pro day made national headlines for some eye-popping numbers put up by a crop of Nittany Lions heading to the NFL this spring. Jayson Oweh and Micah Parsons were the talk of the football community Thursday for some phenomenal 40 yard-dash times, both of whom ran sub-4.4 seconds. But what do the numbers mean and how do they actually apply to their play on the gridiron? We’ll look at some of the drills and show how they shed light and give insight onto what happens on the football field. Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

Jayson Oweh ran an excellent 40 time, but it was his work in the agility drills that impressed most.

40-Yard Dash

While football’s classic measurement of speed can be overblown, don’t listen to naysayers who loudly shout that it’s a useless drill. Yes, it’s more applicable for some positions than others, but it’s about more than just track speed, as the 40 also measures the explosive movement of an athlete over time and distance. For example, some players are faster in a short burst, which is also measured. From the 10-yard split to the full measurement, it’s helpful in multiple ways.