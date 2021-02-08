Penn State’s final addition in the Class of 2021 is a big one, both literally and figuratively. Davon Townley of North Community High School in Minneapolis joined the Nittany Lions on National Signing Day, filling in a missing gap in a small recruiting class in need of more help at defensive end.

Listed at 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, Townley is new to the game of football, but he’s an athletically gifted player who’s dripping with potential.

