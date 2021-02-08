Film Evaluation: Davon Townley
Penn State’s final addition in the Class of 2021 is a big one, both literally and figuratively. Davon Townley of North Community High School in Minneapolis joined the Nittany Lions on National Signing Day, filling in a missing gap in a small recruiting class in need of more help at defensive end.
Listed at 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, Townley is new to the game of football, but he’s an athletically gifted player who’s dripping with potential.
Strengths
Frame/Tools: At 6-6, Townley has a massive frame that can easily add lean mass, but he’s also an explosive athlete. That’s a potent combination. Just a quick check of his basketball highlights confirms that Townley has the necessary spring in his legs to get the jump on tackles at the next level. His first two steps are impressive and he shows early signs of being able to bull rush as well. Not only that, but he has impressive long speed when asked to open up and run. Whether it’s chasing down a runner in the open field or running vertically as a tight end, he’s an impressive athlete to watch move.
