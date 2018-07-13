The following story appears in our 2018 Penn State Football Season Preview magazine, printed and mailed to our Blue White Illustrated print subscribers this week and set to hit newsstands throughout Pennsylvania next week.

“I want that for myself, and I’m going to pursue that as much as I can,” Farmer said. “Seeing that happen to them [is motivating because] those guys are my boys. Those guys are my best friends. I’m going to talk to Troy, I’m going to talk to Grant, I’m going to talk to Saquon for the rest of my life. Those guys are my brothers.”

He has new roomies now, although he’s keeping similar company, living with fellow fifth-year seniors Mark Allen, Trace McSorley, Amani Oruwariye and Nick Scott. The mission remains the same: pile up more wins for the Nittany Lions, earn a berth in another New Year’s Six bowl, or maybe even something bigger, and then proceed on the path that guys like Apke, Barkley and Haley traversed this past spring.

Koa Farmer’s roommates are gone. A year ago, he lived alongside Troy Apke, Saquon Barkley and Grant Haley. Then this past spring, following the conclusion of another 11-win season at Penn State, Farmer watched as all pursued their professional dreams, first with standout showings at the NFL Combine and the school’s pro day, and then as they signed contracts with their respective clubs. Farmer, meanwhile, went back to work in preparation for one last season of college football – and then for a future beyond this coming fall.

Farmer often trained alongside his roommates as they sharpened their technique ahead of the draft. After they took the team crown at the combine in Indianapolis, he joined them for a night on the town in Miami to celebrate their success. In the back of his mind, he knew his time was coming, but he also knew that nothing would be handed to him. You didn’t have to live with Saquon Barkley to develop an understanding of the work ethic, combined with natural gifts, that had propelled him into the upper echelon.



With Apke and Haley, he saw it unfold differently, a reminder of how important this upcoming season is. Haley was a four-year contributor on defense, playing in every game as a freshman before finishing his final three seasons as a fixture in the starting lineup. Apke, on the other hand, didn’t join the starters until his final season of eligibility – yet he was the one to hear his named called in the draft.

Not only does Farmer recognize the recency bias that is embedded in the selection process and how a strong senior campaign can thrust his name into the conversation, he also has witnessed the importance of the testing numbers that come after the season. That’s where Farmer has shined ever since he realized as a middle school athlete that football, not basketball, was his sport. But now the pressure is reaching its crescendo. With two degrees in hand – one in criminology, the other in sociology – he is only taking one course this summer so that he can make football his ever-present first priority.

He refers to his off-season workout schedule as “double days.” When he wakes up in the morning, he starts his regimen by performing what might best be described as preventative maintenance. Exercises to strengthen his neck, hip flexors and rotator cuffs come first, after which he works on his fine-motor movements to increase speed and agility. In the evenings, he joins his teammates for a full lift at the Lasch Building before finishing with more sprints and linebacker-specific drills. Said Farmer, “I can literally strictly work on football. I’ve got nothing else to do, so it might as well be football. That’s a good thing about being a fifth-year, I guess.”

He’s motivated on his own to do it. Always has been, but recent comments from his head coach have added fuel to the fire. Speaking to a pool of reporters after a spring practice in late March, James Franklin offered an evaluation of the team’s most experienced linebacker. It was as brutally honest as the Nittany Lions’ fifth-year coach gets.

Upon his arrival at Penn State as a four-star athlete from Lake View Terrace, Calif., Farmer immediately established himself as one of the fastest players on the roster, running the 40-yard dash in the 4.4-second range. His strength, agility and explosion ranked up there, too. The only problem was finding a position. Well over 200 pounds when he enrolled, he began his career at safety but was later moved to linebacker. He eventually returned to safety, only to be moved back to linebacker. He’s now preparing for his second season as a starter at one of the team’s two OLB spots.

Through those many transitions, his athleticism has only occasionally translated in full onto the field. And it was that discrepancy that Franklin was referencing in his comments this spring.

“He’s one of the guys who is going to test really well when that time comes, but he’s got to play like it,” Franklin said. “At this point, he hasn’t really played up to his speed, and I think that’s what this spring and this summer will allow him to do.”

Months later, that appraisal was still fresh in Farmer’s mind. “At the end of the day, I’m playing for my life,” he said. “I’m playing for this school, this university. I’m playing for my children that I don’t know yet. I’m playing for my family. We’re talking about my life here, so I have to do everything I can do in my control that’s going to get me to that next level and reach my potential.”

While Farmer has been ramping up his workload this off-season, it’s not necessarily his physical tools that need sharpened. His priority has been to hone his instincts and understanding of the position, qualities that will allow him to be as aggressive as possible on the field. “It’s 100 percent a mindset,” he said, noting that he’s been watching film of recent Linebacker U alums Brandon Bell and Mike Hull in hope of emulating their play. He’s hoping the film study and conditioning work will pay off the way they did for his former roommates.

“If that means I have to run 10 100[-yard sprints] after practice so I can run to the football every play sideline to sideline, 40 yards up, 40 yards back, then that’s something I have to do,” he said. “I have to have a motor. I have to fly to the football, play 4.4, play fast, get these tackles, get these interceptions and just be a playmaker.”

It helps that he’s gotten settled in as a linebacker, and at 6-foot-1, 236 pounds, he said he’s “the most comfortable I’ve ever been” at the position.

Part of his development includes the addition of another position to his repertoire. A year ago, he was the first-team Sam linebacker, often playing the field in passing situations, covering slot receivers and tight ends or blitzing off the edge. Now, as defensive coordinator Brent Pry works to fill vacancies from last year’s linebacker corps, he’s looking for flexible options. That likely means that Farmer will have some new responsibilities as a senior. In the spring, he practiced both at Mike and Will, and he said he expects to see a large portion of his playing time inside the box.

“Last year, I was a third-down linebacker, but honestly I know all three positions and the coaches know that, too,” he said. “So for me, it’s mastering all those positions, it’s watching the film. Film is probably the most valuable thing you can do – watching that and knowing the playbook and that kind of stuff. Ultimately, I want Coach Pry to look at me and send me in on third down, or first down, at any position.”

As the oldest linebacker on the team, Farmer is eager to show his effectiveness as a three-down player. After all, it will only enhance his resume for next year’s draft. He has the speed to light up the combine like his roommates did this past February. Now he’s just working on the film.