The nature of preseason position battles inevitably leads to specificity. For Penn State safeties coach Tim Banks, that meant questions about Lamont Wade and Jaquan Brisker during a Tuesday evening media availability this week. Working under the assumption that oft-praised senior safety Garrett Taylor has one starting spot locked up in the Nittany Lions’ defensive backfield, that has left Wade and Brisker to battle it out this preseason. The reality for Banks and the rest of the Nittany Lions’ safeties, however, is that even once a pecking order is determined, the choices won’t amount to a coronation. “A lot of guys are talking about Lamont and Brisker, but Jonathan Sutherland has had a tremendous camp, and so has GT. All four of those guys have been competing at a high level,” said Banks. “They understand that every rep is super valuable, and for us to get where we want to go, we're going to need each and every one of them. It's been great. The competition has been awesome.”

Brisker and Wade are battling it out for a starting spot this preseason.

So confident is Banks in the development of the Nittany Lions’ safeties that he’s not ruling out the likelihood that multiple combinations of personnel could or would be used this season. “You never know. You could see Brisker and G.T. playing together. We're still working through those things,” said Banks. “We'll figure it out and continue to grow and figure out what we're doing and what those guys do well.” Describing the room as having “even more depth this year” than it did last year when senior safety and captain Nick Scott was in the mix, Banks currently has eight players at his disposal according to the roster. Absent John Petrishen, a fifth-year senior who announced his transfer out of the program on Twitter Tuesday evening, the Nittany Lions have multi-year players returning in Taylor, Wade, Sutherland, junior college transfer Brisker, third-year walk-ons Justin Neff, Drew Hartlaub, and C.J. Holmes, plus true freshman Tyler Rudolph. Expecting that depth to pay dividends this season, Banks also noted that the influence of Taylor has helped to filter down through the rest of the group.

“It's huge, and not just for Brisker, but it is for Tyler Rudolph, it's for everyone that's in that room. They can look at Garrett and understand that not only is he a really good football player for us, but he's also a guy who's earned it,” said Banks. “When we talk about getting what you deserve in terms of working hard, staying late, being there early, he embodies everything that we talk about from a position group first and foremost. And those kids see that. It's not just lip service. He's lived it, and I think the guys feed off that because of his experience and because of the success he's had.”

Part of that lived experience for Taylor is something that Banks is hoping will take hold with the newest members of the group in both Brisker and Rudolph, each of whom has had a considerable learning curve to grasp since their arrivals. Having to “learn a whole new language” from either the junior college level or, in Rudolph’s case, from high school, both players have had to adjust to the terminology, the speed of the game, and maybe most important, the quality of the competitors they’re currently lining up against in practice. And that competition, of course, isn’t likely to wane in the least when the Nittany Lions embark on a schedule full of talented Big Ten opponents. Noting that Brisker is a competitor who has stepped up his preparation and his physical readiness for the job, Banks said that the learning curve is one that has been embraced by the newcomers. “We're going to always raise the bar. We're going to always keep the standard the standard,” said Banks. “So we feel if we've recruited the right guys, then each and every one of them is going to try to get to our level, not necessarily us waiting on those guys. So I don't know if rush is the word, but we're definitely going to make them swim at our pace.”