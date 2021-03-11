Penn State interim head coach Jim Ferry is hoping that his team's 75-74 loss to Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday night will not be the final game it plays this season.

Ferry said his team would accept an invitation to play postseason basketball if it comes, including a hypothetical invite to the NIT.

"We will absolutely play in the NIT," Ferry said. "The school, the players, we all want to play. We want to keep this thing going. So if we get invited we'd be happy. We'd be excited to play in the NIT — absolutely."

Penn State finished its season at 11-14, but the advanced metrics are kinder to the Nittany Lions than their overall record. Penn State was the 34th-best team according to KenPom's ratings as of this writing.

The NIT format is different this season. There will be only 16 teams compared to the typical 32. However, something that will help Penn State is that the NIT is not handing out automatic bids to regular season conference champions who fail to win the conference tournament and secure an NCAA Tournament bit, as it typically does.

"Hopefully we still get to play," Ferry said. "I will politic for that. I think we're one of the better teams in the country, the way we're playing. I think our numbers and our metrics dictate that, you know, whether it's the NCAA Tournament or certainly the NIT.

"A lot of people in the country would really appreciate seeing this team play again on the national stage, and if that's the NIT then so be it, let's go."